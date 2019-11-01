AMARANTHE Announce North American Tour 2020 With Special Guests BATTLE BEAST, SEVEN SPIRES

Amaranthe have announced their North American tour 2020. The 37-date trek will kick-off at the Soundstage in Baltimore on August 20 and will make stops in Chicago, Vancouver and Denver before concluding on October 2 at the Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, OH.

Joining the band on the tour are special guests Finnish heavy metallers and label-mates Battle Beast, as well as Boston symphonic metal band Seven Spires.

Amaranthe comments, "After thousands and thousands of fans asking for it, and more than two years since the last time, it is FINALLY time to announce our return to the North America! "Excited" just only begins to describe it, as we have truly loved every single one of the many tours we have done on that beautiful continent. We will also bring our Finnish friends in the phenomenal Battle Beast and our American buddies in Seven Spires will be opening on the tour, altogether truly a package worth seeing! We are already counting down the months, days and hours until we can get kicking in the USA again!"

General admission tickets for the tour are now available for purchase here.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

21 - The Palladium (MA) - Worcester, MA

22 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

23 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

25 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

26 - Imperial de Quebec - Quebec City, QC

27 - Mavericks - Ottawa, ON

28 - MOD Club - Toronto, ON

29 - The Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

30 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

September

1 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

2 - Apollo Theater - Belvidere, IL

3 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

4 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

5 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

6 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

8 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

9 - Dickens - Calgary, AB

11 - The Venue - Vancouver, BC

12 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

13 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

14 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

15 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

16 - Whisky a Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

18 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

19 - Backstage Bar and Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

20 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

23 - Trees - Dallas, TX

24 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

25 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

26 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

27 - House of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL

29 - Rt 20 - Racine, WI

30 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

October

1 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

2 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

More dates to be announced soon.

Amaranthe is:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Henrik "GG6" Englund Wilhelmsson - vocals

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals

