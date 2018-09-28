AMARANTHE Debut "Countdown" Music Video
September 28, 2018, 30 minutes ago
Sweden's Amaranthe have released a video for "Countdown", a track from the band's fifth album, Helix, due out October 19th through Spinefarm Records. Find the clip below.
Armed with new singer Nils Molin, Amaranthe take another leap forward in their sonic evolution. Helix proves the band has refined its melodic sensibilities ever further while retaining a cutting-edge metal assault.
Helix tracklisting:
"The Score"
"365"
"Inferno"
"Countdown"
"Helix"
"Dream"
"GG6"
"Breakthrough Stardust"
"My Haven"
"Iconic"
"Unified"
"Momentum"
"Countdown" video:
"365" video:
In support of the new album, Amaranthe will embark on a European Tour with Powerwolf in October and November. All tour dates here.
Amaranthe lineup:
Elize Ryd - Vocals
Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson - Screams
Nils Molin - Vocals
Olof Mörck - Guitar, Keys
Johan Andreassen - Bass
Morten Løve Sørensen - Drums