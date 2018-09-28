AMARANTHE Debut "Countdown" Music Video

Sweden's Amaranthe have released a video for "Countdown", a track from the band's fifth album, Helix, due out October 19th through Spinefarm Records. Find the clip below.

Armed with new singer Nils Molin, Amaranthe take another leap forward in their sonic evolution. Helix proves the band has refined its melodic sensibilities ever further while retaining a cutting-edge metal assault.

Helix tracklisting:

"The Score"

"365"

"Inferno"

"Countdown"

"Helix"

"Dream"

"GG6"

"Breakthrough Stardust"

"My Haven"

"Iconic"

"Unified"

"Momentum"

"Countdown" video:

"365" video:

In support of the new album, Amaranthe will embark on a European Tour with Powerwolf in October and November. All tour dates here.

Amaranthe lineup:

Elize Ryd - Vocals

Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson - Screams

Nils Molin - Vocals

Olof Mörck - Guitar, Keys

Johan Andreassen - Bass

Morten Løve Sørensen - Drums