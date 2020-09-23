AMARANTHE Explain The Meaning Behind Manifest In New Album Trailer; Video

September 23, 2020, an hour ago

Amaranthe have launched a new video trailer for their upcoming album, Manifest, out October 2 via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

Pre-order Manifest here. Pre-save it for your DSPs here.

Manifest is available in the following formats:

- CD
- Media Book With Four Bonus Tracks
- Media Book Bundle With Patch (Limited to 250 units)
- Vinyl
  Gold Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)
  Blue/Black Marbled Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)
  Cyan Vinyl (Limited to 1000 units)
  Band Exclusive Vinyl (Limited to 150 units per color)
    Red w/ Gold Splatter - Olof
    Clear w/ Red Splatter - Elize
    Green w/ Black Splatter - GG6
    White w/ Blue Splatter - Nils
    Pink w/ Green Splatter - Johan
    Orange w/ Black Splatter - Morten

Each band exclusive vinyl color was personally selected by the single band members and is a bold statement for which value is the most important to them: Creativity, independence, prudence, cleverness, single-mindedness and composure. All together, these values are the foundation to overcome obstacles and face difficult and uncertain situations. To symbolize that, every vinyl comes with a 5x7 "hero card" corresponding with the band member and their personally picked value. When all six cards are united, they form the album cover for Manifest.

Tracklisting:

"Fearless"
"Make It Better"
"Scream My Name"
"Viral"
"Adrenaline"
"Strong" (feat. Noora Louhimo)
"The Game"
"Crystalline"
"Archangel"
"BOOM!1"
"Wake Up And Die"
"Do Or Die"

Bonus tracks:
"82nd All The Way"
"Do Or Die" (feat. Angela Gossow)
"Adrenalina" (Acoustic)
"Crystalline" (Orchestral)

"Archangel" video:

"Strong" video:

"Viral" video:

Manifest documentary series:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Amaranthe lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals
Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards
Henrik "GG6" Englund Wilhelmsson - vocals
Johan Andreassen - bass
Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums
Nils Molin - vocals



