AMARANTHE - Fan-Filmed Video From North American Tour Kick-Off Show In Houston Posted
February 13, 2017, an hour ago
On February 10th, Swedish pop metallers Amaranthe kicked off their Maximalism North American tour at the Scout Bar in Houston, TX. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:
February
14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue
16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl
19 - San Francisco, CA - Social Hall SF
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
22 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
24 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
26 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market
27 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
March
1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
2 - Arlington Heights, IL - HOME Bar
3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Hub
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
8 - New York, NY - Marlin Room at Webster Hall
9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
11 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Prior to the tour, Amaranthe checked in with the following update:
"It is finally time to release our brand new video for “Boomerang”, an Amaranthe take on the classic heist movie," said guitarist Olof Mörck. "Directed by the legendary Patric Ulleaus, it is everything you have come to expect of an Amaranthe video and much more! It is perhaps the most ambitious video from the band so far, since it is packed to the brim with action, glitter, and glamour. You can try to bring us down, but we'll come around, like a Boomerang!”