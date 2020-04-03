AMARANTHE - Fan-Made "GG6" Live Video Available

Swedish metallers Amaranthe, who are currently working on a new album, have checked in with the following update:

"Check out this awesome 'GG6' fan video with footage from our gig in Copenhagen last year. Thanks to Choi-Story productions for sharing!"

Amaranthe recently checked in from the studio, where drummer Morten Løwe Sørensen has been laying down tracks for the band's new album. It is due out later this year. Check out the clips below, which offer a tease of the new material.