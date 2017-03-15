AMARANTHE Gearing Up For Live Dates In Sweden With SONIC SYNDICATE

March 15, 2017, an hour ago

Pop metallers Amaranthe are gearing up for a handful of shows with Sonic Syndicate in their Swedish homeland. Dates are as follows:

March
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
17 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
18 - Ronneby, Sweden - Brunn Hotel
31 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

On February 10th, Amaranthe kicked off their Maximalism North American tour at the Scout Bar in Houston, TX. Fan-filmed video is available below.

 

 

