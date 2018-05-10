AMARANTHE Gearing Up For Shows In Lithuania, Latvia And Estonia

Swedish pop-metallers Amaranthe are gearing up for three shows through the Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia And Estonia. Details are available below.

May

18 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

19 - Riga, Latvia - Klubs Melnā Piektdiena

20 - Talinn, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

Ticket information is available here.

Amaranthe recently checked in with the following update:

"We are really recording our fifth album! And as we are super excited about it, we want YOU to be part of our journey recording our new baby! Mr. Nils Molin is officially recording for Amaranthe for the first time! Goosebumps galore!"

"Henrik 'GG6' Englund bringing growls to the next level!! Simply badass. Another verse from this song is up on our Instagram! Check it out."