AMARANTHE Launch Music Video For New Single "Archangel"

All dreams are shattered, all hopes are lost - but out of the fuming ashes of the apocalypse, there's a new star rising high into the blackened sky: Today, Amaranthe release "Archangel", the third single from their upcoming album Manifest, out October 2 via Nuclear Blast.

A merciless but on-point modern metal extravaganza filled with brutal riffs, a tempting chorus, and hellish vibes. Long story short, It's an infernal pleasure that makes you want to trade your soul for the fallen angel. Check out the video below.

Amaranthe commented: "Fire and brimstone! Savor the sweet scent of sulfur as Amaranthe delves deep into Miltonian lore with 'Archangel'! An ancient tale of the fall of the angel Lucifer Morningstar was interpreted as a Greek tragedy in John Milton's seminal 'Paradise Lost', and it is from this perspective we tell a brief yet momentous story of greed, betrayal, and overblown pride - an all too familiar and contemporary theme. Amaranthe's first collaboration with Poland's visual grandmasters Grupa13 took us from abandoned and ghastly factory halls in Wrocław to the derelict ruins of Świny Castle among the Polish mountains. Light up your incense, fill your goblet, and delight in a darker shade of Amaranthe!"

Pre-order Manifest here. Pre-save it for your DSPs here.

Manifest is available in the following formats:

- CD

- Media Book With Four Bonus Tracks

- Media Book Bundle With Patch (Limited to 250 units)

- Vinyl

Gold Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)

Blue/Black Marbled Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)

Cyan Vinyl (Limited to 1000 units)

Band Exclusive Vinyl (Limited to 150 units per color)

Red w/ Gold Splatter - Olof

Clear w/ Red Splatter - Elize

Green w/ Black Splatter - GG6

White w/ Blue Splatter - Nils

Pink w/ Green Splatter - Johan

Orange w/ Black Splatter - Morten

Each band exclusive vinyl color was personally selected by the single band members and is a bold statement for which value is the most important to them: Creativity, independence, prudence, cleverness, single-mindedness and composure. All together, these values are the foundation to overcome obstacles and face difficult and uncertain situations. To symbolize that, every vinyl comes with a 5x7 "hero card" corresponding with the band member and their personally picked value. When all six cards are united, they form the album cover for Manifest.

Tracklisting:

"Fearless"

"Make It Better"

"Scream My Name"

"Viral"

"Adrenaline"

"Strong" (feat. Noora Louhimo)

"The Game"

"Crystalline"

"Archangel"

"BOOM!1"

"Wake Up And Die"

"Do Or Die"

Bonus tracks:

"82nd All The Way"

"Do Or Die" (feat. Angela Gossow)

"Adrenalina" (Acoustic)

"Crystalline" (Orchestral)

"Strong" video:

"Viral" video:

Manifest documentary series:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Amaranthe lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Henrik "GG6" Englund Wilhelmsson - vocals

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals