AMARANTHE - North American Tour Continues As Planned Following Cancellation Of Tempe, AZ Show

Swedish pop-metallers Amaranthe were due to play The Marquee in Tempe, AZ on February 16th but were forced to cancel their show due to the tour bus breaking down. The band has posted an update stating fans who purchased a ticket online can contact The Marquee box office at 480-829-1300 to obtain a refund. The tour continues as planned on Saturday, February 18th at Vinyl in Las Vegas.

On February 10th, Amaranthe kicked off their Maximalism North American tour at the Scout Bar in Houston, TX. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

February

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl

19 - San Francisco, CA - Social Hall SF

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

22 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

24 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

26 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market

27 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

March

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

2 - Arlington Heights, IL - HOME Bar

3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Hub

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

8 - New York, NY - Marlin Room at Webster Hall

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

11 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Prior to the tour, Amaranthe checked in with the following update:

"It is finally time to release our brand new video for “Boomerang”, an Amaranthe take on the classic heist movie," said guitarist Olof Mörck. "Directed by the legendary Patric Ulleaus, it is everything you have come to expect of an Amaranthe video and much more! It is perhaps the most ambitious video from the band so far, since it is packed to the brim with action, glitter, and glamour. You can try to bring us down, but we'll come around, like a Boomerang!”