Amaranthe members Elize Ryd, Olof Mörck and Nils Molin recently performed an acoustic set in Berlin, Germany at The Venue. Check out the seven song set below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Hunger"

"That Song"

"Dream"

"Unified"

"Amaranthine"

"Send Me An Angel" (snippet)

"Drop Dead Cynical" (warm-up verse)

"Drop Dead Cynical"