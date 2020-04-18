AMARANTHE Post More Video Footage From Recording Sessions For New Album

Swedish metallers Amaranthe recently checked in with the following update:

"All songs are written and done!! We could not be more excited about them!! Now, one and a half months of recording them remain!"

Check out a few video clips from the recording sessions featuring guitarist Olof Mörck and vocalist Elize Ryd.

Elize Ryd recently posted her April 3rd Instagram livestream with guitarist / bandmate Olof Mörck, which featured the duo performing a handful of tunes for their quarantined audience. Check out the video below.

The songs peformed were as follows:

"Stand By Me" (Ben E. King)

"One By One" (Elize Ryd & Rickard Söderberg)

"Amaranthine" (Amaranthe)

"Endlessly" (Amaranthe)

"Digital World" (Amaranthe)

"I Will Survive" (Gloria Gaynor)

This Instagram Live show was a part of the #TogetherAtHome series launched by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization. It took place in the Danish studio where Amaranthe is currently recording their new album.