AMARANTHE Post More Video Footage From Recording Sessions For New Album

April 18, 2020, 16 minutes ago

news amaranthe heavy metal

Swedish metallers Amaranthe recently checked in with the following update:

"All songs are written and done!! We could not be more excited about them!! Now, one and a half months of recording them remain!"

Check out a few video clips from the recording sessions featuring guitarist Olof Mörck and vocalist Elize Ryd.

Elize Ryd recently posted her April 3rd Instagram livestream with guitarist / bandmate Olof Mörck, which featured the duo performing a handful of tunes for their quarantined audience. Check out the video below.

The songs peformed were as follows:

"Stand By Me" (Ben E. King)
"One By One" (Elize Ryd & Rickard Söderberg) 
"Amaranthine" (Amaranthe)
"Endlessly" (Amaranthe)
"Digital World" (Amaranthe)
"I Will Survive" (Gloria Gaynor)

This Instagram Live show was a part of the #TogetherAtHome series launched by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization. It took place in the Danish studio where Amaranthe is currently recording their new album.



