AMARANTHE Post Ongoing Video Diary From European Tour With POWERWOLF

Currently on the road in Europe supporting Powerwolf, Swedish pop metallers Amaranthe are posting an ongoing tour diary. Check out a few clips from the start of the tour below.

November

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

9 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

12 - London, England - Koko

14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

Amaranthe have released a lyric video for "Inferno", a track from the band's fifth album, Helix, due out October 19th through Spinefarm Records. Find the clip below.

Armed with new singer Nils Molin, Amaranthe take another leap forward in their sonic evolution. Helix proves the band has refined its melodic sensibilities ever further while retaining a cutting-edge metal assault.

Helix tracklisting:

"The Score"

"365"

"Inferno"

"Countdown"

"Helix"

"Dream"

"GG6"

"Breakthrough Stardust"

"My Haven"

"Iconic"

"Unified"

"Momentum"

"Inferno" lyric video:

"Countdown" video:

"365" video:

Amaranthe lineup:

Elize Ryd - Vocals

Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson - Screams

Nils Molin - Vocals

Olof Mörck - Guitar, Keys

Johan Andreassen - Bass

Morten Løve Sørensen - Drums