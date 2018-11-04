AMARANTHE Post Ongoing Video Diary From European Tour With POWERWOLF
November 4, 2018, an hour ago
Currently on the road in Europe supporting Powerwolf, Swedish pop metallers Amaranthe are posting an ongoing tour diary. Check out a few clips from the start of the tour below.
November
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
9 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
12 - London, England - Koko
14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
Amaranthe have released a lyric video for "Inferno", a track from the band's fifth album, Helix, due out October 19th through Spinefarm Records. Find the clip below.
Armed with new singer Nils Molin, Amaranthe take another leap forward in their sonic evolution. Helix proves the band has refined its melodic sensibilities ever further while retaining a cutting-edge metal assault.
Helix tracklisting:
"The Score"
"365"
"Inferno"
"Countdown"
"Helix"
"Dream"
"GG6"
"Breakthrough Stardust"
"My Haven"
"Iconic"
"Unified"
"Momentum"
"Inferno" lyric video:
"Countdown" video:
"365" video:
Amaranthe's tour dates can be found here.
Amaranthe lineup:
Elize Ryd - Vocals
Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson - Screams
Nils Molin - Vocals
Olof Mörck - Guitar, Keys
Johan Andreassen - Bass
Morten Løve Sørensen - Drums