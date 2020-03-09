AMARANTHE Release "Endlessly" Video Celebrating Guitarist OLOF MÖRCK's Wedding

Sweden's Amaranthe have checked in with the following:

"'Endlessly' never got a music video, but here is a video recap from Olof's and Catalina Popa's wedding last summer! Enjoy, and lots of love! Thank you, Duminciuc Bogdan for your excellent work filiming and editing this video!"

Olof and Catalina has a Transylvanian wedding on July 19th, 2019 at Sungarden, Cluj-Napoca. Catalina is the flute player for German symphonic metal band, Haggard. "Endlessly" is taken from Amaranthe's 2016 album, Maximalism.

Amaranthe and Beyond The Black have announced they will kick off a joint European co-headline tour in Munich, Germany on November 13th. Amaranthe guitarist / founder Olof Mörck has issued the following statement:

"Hot on the heels of our fantastic tour with Sabaton, Amaranthe are now incredibly enthusiastic about playing full-length sets all across Europe this fall! We will share the bill with our German comrades-in-arms Beyond The Black, so expect a full evening of ponderous melodic metal set to satisfy even the most fastidious connoisseur of the heavy arts! You can expect a lot from our shows on this run; a completely novel visual experience, a pristine new set list - and quite a bit of NEW music! Don't miss this absolute titan of a tour, when it stops by a city near you this autumn!"

Beyond The Black fronter Jennifer Haben adds: "We're thrilled to join forces with our friends in Amaranthe for the biggest headline tour both bands have ever played. Beyond The Black and Amaranthe together is a perfect fit and we're more than ready to make these nights huge!"

Dates are as follows:

November

13 - Munich, Germany – Zenith

14 - Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle I

15 - Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

20 - Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

21 - Bordeaux, France – Rock School Barbey

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

23 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

25 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

26 - Ludwigsburg, Germany – MHP Arena

27 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

28 - Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

30 - Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

December

1- Milan, Italy – Live Club

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Metropole

4 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra

5 - Zlín, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock Café

7 - Vienna, Auatria – Arena

8 - Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

9 - Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

11 - Geiselwind, Germany – Event Hall

12 - Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Ronda

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

16 - Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

18 - Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben Fryshuset