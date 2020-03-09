AMARANTHE Release "Endlessly" Video Celebrating Guitarist OLOF MÖRCK's Wedding
March 9, 2020, 25 minutes ago
Sweden's Amaranthe have checked in with the following:
"'Endlessly' never got a music video, but here is a video recap from Olof's and Catalina Popa's wedding last summer! Enjoy, and lots of love! Thank you, Duminciuc Bogdan for your excellent work filiming and editing this video!"
Olof and Catalina has a Transylvanian wedding on July 19th, 2019 at Sungarden, Cluj-Napoca. Catalina is the flute player for German symphonic metal band, Haggard. "Endlessly" is taken from Amaranthe's 2016 album, Maximalism.
Amaranthe and Beyond The Black have announced they will kick off a joint European co-headline tour in Munich, Germany on November 13th. Amaranthe guitarist / founder Olof Mörck has issued the following statement:
"Hot on the heels of our fantastic tour with Sabaton, Amaranthe are now incredibly enthusiastic about playing full-length sets all across Europe this fall! We will share the bill with our German comrades-in-arms Beyond The Black, so expect a full evening of ponderous melodic metal set to satisfy even the most fastidious connoisseur of the heavy arts! You can expect a lot from our shows on this run; a completely novel visual experience, a pristine new set list - and quite a bit of NEW music! Don't miss this absolute titan of a tour, when it stops by a city near you this autumn!"
Beyond The Black fronter Jennifer Haben adds: "We're thrilled to join forces with our friends in Amaranthe for the biggest headline tour both bands have ever played. Beyond The Black and Amaranthe together is a perfect fit and we're more than ready to make these nights huge!"
Dates are as follows:
November
13 - Munich, Germany – Zenith
14 - Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle I
15 - Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
20 - Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
21 - Bordeaux, France – Rock School Barbey
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II
23 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
25 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
26 - Ludwigsburg, Germany – MHP Arena
27 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
28 - Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
30 - Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
December
1- Milan, Italy – Live Club
2 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Metropole
4 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra
5 - Zlín, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock Café
7 - Vienna, Auatria – Arena
8 - Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
9 - Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
11 - Geiselwind, Germany – Event Hall
12 - Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
13 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Ronda
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
16 - Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
18 - Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben Fryshuset