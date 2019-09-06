AMARANTHE Release "Helix" Music Video
September 6, 2019, an hour ago
Amaranthe are sharing their new music video, for the song "Helix". Check it out below.
Says the band: "We're super excited to present you the brand-new video for the title track of our latest album."
Amaranthe will support Sabaton on their European tour dates for The Great Tour, with Finnish cello rockers Apocalyptica also on the bill for the shows.
Amaranthe are more than happy to open up the battle: "It is with absolutely massive levels of excitement that we announce our part in Sabaton's monster of a European tour next year! We have proudly watched as Sabaton has risen through the metal ranks, and with honor we finally join our Swedish brothers in this Cyclopean campaign set to steamroll across the continent. Although Amaranthe will open these night you can expect a more energetic and mesmerizing show than ever before, that will fill the arenas with pure modern metal madness! Do not miss this infernal machine of a tour, as lightning might not strike twice!"
Tour dates:
January
17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle
19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
21 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena
24 - Warsaw, Poland - Arena COS Torwar
25 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
February
1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA
2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
7 - Paris, France - Zénith
8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum