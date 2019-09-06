AMARANTHE Release "Helix" Music Video

Amaranthe are sharing their new music video, for the song "Helix". Check it out below.

Says the band: "We're super excited to present you the brand-new video for the title track of our latest album."

Amaranthe will support Sabaton on their European tour dates for The Great Tour, with Finnish cello rockers Apocalyptica also on the bill for the shows.

Amaranthe are more than happy to open up the battle: "It is with absolutely massive levels of excitement that we announce our part in Sabaton's monster of a European tour next year! We have proudly watched as Sabaton has risen through the metal ranks, and with honor we finally join our Swedish brothers in this Cyclopean campaign set to steamroll across the continent. Although Amaranthe will open these night you can expect a more energetic and mesmerizing show than ever before, that will fill the arenas with pure modern metal madness! Do not miss this infernal machine of a tour, as lightning might not strike twice!"

Tour dates:

January

17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

21 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Arena COS Torwar

25 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum