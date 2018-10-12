AMARANTHE Release Lyric Video For New Song "Inferno"
October 12, 2018, 13 minutes ago
Sweden's Amaranthe have released a lyric video for "Inferno", a track from the band's fifth album, Helix, due out October 19th through Spinefarm Records. Find the clip below.
Armed with new singer Nils Molin, Amaranthe take another leap forward in their sonic evolution. Helix proves the band has refined its melodic sensibilities ever further while retaining a cutting-edge metal assault.
Helix tracklisting:
"The Score"
"365"
"Inferno"
"Countdown"
"Helix"
"Dream"
"GG6"
"Breakthrough Stardust"
"My Haven"
"Iconic"
"Unified"
"Momentum"
"Inferno" lyric video:
"Countdown" video:
"365" video:
Amaranthe lineup:
Elize Ryd - Vocals
Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson - Screams
Nils Molin - Vocals
Olof Mörck - Guitar, Keys
Johan Andreassen - Bass
Morten Løve Sørensen - Drums