AMARANTHE Release "Making Of Manifest" Documentary, Episode #3 (Video)

Swedish modern metal force, Amaranthe, recently launched a documentary series in support of their upcoming new album, Manifest, out October 2 via Nuclear Blast. Episode #3 is now available. Watch three clips below:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Pre-order Manifest here. Pre-save it for your DSPs here.

"Manifest is the latest step in the evolution of Amaranthe, and across the board it is the boldest statement: We are here to stay, we are utterly passionate about what we do and we will take no prisoners in our strive for musical excellence! An all-out metal rollercoaster, Manifest does not hold back in any regard - from the first second to the last, it is brimful with some of the heaviest Amaranthe riffs to date, soaring and emotional vocals and unrelenting metallic fury. We hope you will enjoy this album as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Manifest is available in the following formats:

- CD

- Media Book With Four Bonus Tracks

- Media Book Bundle With Patch (Limited to 250 units)

- Vinyl

Gold Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)

Blue/Black Marbled Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)

Cyan Vinyl (Limited to 1000 units)

Band Exclusive Vinyl (Limited to 150 units per color)

Red w/ Gold Splatter - Olof

Clear w/ Red Splatter - Elize

Green w/ Black Splatter - GG6

White w/ Blue Splatter - Nils

Pink w/ Green Splatter - Johan

Orange w/ Black Splatter - Morten

Each band exclusive vinyl color was personally selected by the single band members and is a bold statement for which value is the most important to them: Creativity, independence, prudence, cleverness, single-mindedness and composure. All together, these values are the foundation to overcome obstacles and face difficult and uncertain situations. To symbolize that, every vinyl comes with a 5x7 "hero card" corresponding with the band member and their personally picked value. When all six cards are united, they form the album cover for Manifest.

Tracklisting:

"Fearless"

"Make It Better"

"Scream My Name"

"Viral"

"Adrenaline"

"Strong" (feat. Noora Louhimo)

"The Game"

"Crystalline"

"Archangel"

"BOOM!1"

"Wake Up And Die"

"Do Or Die"

Bonus tracks:

"82nd All The Way"

"Do Or Die" (feat. Angela Gossow)

"Adrenalina" (Acoustic)

"Crystalline" (Orchestral)

"Strong" video:

"Viral" video:

Amaranthe lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Henrik "GG6" Englund Wilhelmsson - vocals

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals

(Photo - Johan CarlÃ©n)