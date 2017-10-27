AMARANTHE Release “Maximize” Remix; Audio Streaming

Swedish modern melodic metal band, Amaranth, have released a remix "Maximize”, the opening track of their Maximalism album. The track was remixed by producer/DJ Bliniks.

Guitarist Olof Mörck states: "Electronic soundscapes have always been a vital part of Amaranthe's sound, and yet we have tried very little in the realm of collaborations and remixes. ‘Maximize’ was just a perfect track for such an experiment and from the very first time we heard Bliniks’ rendition of the song, we were blown away! For a remix, it really retains the heaviness of the track, but from a brand new and fresh perspective! With an array of cutting edge sounds and electronic vistas, Bliniks has produced a remix that could both appeal to both a headbanger and an EDM-fan alike… and that is saying a lot!"

Preview, download, or stream the track at Spotify. Listen to the song with the YouTube clip below (restricted to certain territories).