AMARANTHE's MORTEN LØWE SØRENSEN Featured In New Sick Drummer Magazine Audio Interview

Swedish metallers Amaranthe have checked in with the following:

"Check out this excellent audio interview with Morten Løwe Sørensen by Sick Drummer Magazine. Morten is talking about his first drum kit, influences, tour life, and, of course, a lot about Amaranthe! Enjoy!"

Sørensen is a drummer from Denmark and has played with a wide variety of bands in the metal scene and beyond. He has toured / played / recorded with bands like Scarve, Soilwork, Hatesphere, Nightrage, The Cleansing, Rex Satanachia, Icon In Me, Transparent, Instant Carnage, and The Arcane Order. Morten has been a member of Amaranthe since 2008.

Amaranthe have released their new album, Manifest, via Nuclear Blast. A message from the band follows:

"So, we come to it at last! We are so very proud and happy to finally unveil Manifest to the world, an album written with so much pure joy and enthusiasm, and yet very nearly did not see the light of day. When faced with the decision to record the album despite a worldwide pandemic, the answer was the same as when we canceled tours that were supposed to promote the album: we HAVE to release this album in 2020! As our long-time listeners are well aware of, Amaranthe believes in positive, energetic, and uplifting music, and we feel that such sentiments are more needed than ever before! Easily our most confident and convincing album to date, this is music born out of pure passion and eagerness to create. This is our manifesto, and all our aesthetic aspirations made apparent - this is Manifest."

To celebrate the release, the band also issues a music video for "Fearless" that can be watched below.

Says the band: "Fear - perhaps the most primal of instincts and most ancient of proclivities, and yet despite all our recent technological marvels our tendency towards fear only grows. Perhaps the great paradox of our time: we have never been materially safer, yet never more exposed to the ills and misfortunes of our truly global civilization. This very primal urge is the pure currency for both political and financial gain, and the more we give in to fear, the more it enslaves us. However, inside each and every one of us, there is also courage, conviction, and determination. It is in the face of adversity that we grow the strongest - so heed your inner warrior, pay homage to bravery - and transform into the 'Fearless'!"

Order Manifest here.

Tracklisting:

"Fearless"

"Make It Better"

"Scream My Name"

"Viral"

"Adrenaline"

"Strong" (feat. Noora Louhimo)

"The Game"

"Crystalline"

"Archangel"

"BOOM!1"

"Wake Up And Die"

"Do Or Die"

Bonus tracks:

"82nd All The Way"

"Do Or Die" (feat. Angela Gossow)

"Adrenalina" (Acoustic)

"Crystalline" (Orchestral)

"Archangel" video:

"Strong" video:

"Viral" video:

Amaranthe lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Henrik "GG6" Englund Wilhelmsson - vocals

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals