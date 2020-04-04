AMARANTHE - Songwriting For New Album Complete: "One-And-A-Half Months Of Recording Remain"
April 4, 2020, an hour ago
Swedish metallers Amaranthe have checked in with the following update:
"All songs are written and done!! We could not be more excited about them!! Now, one and a half months of recording them remain!"
Amaranthe previously posted video of drummer Morten Løwe Sørensen laying down tracks for the band's new album. It is due out later this year. Check out the clips below, which offer a tease of the new material.