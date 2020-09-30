AMARANTHE Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Archangel" Music Video
September 30, 2020, 18 minutes ago
Amaranthe will release their new album, Manifest, on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. The band have released this new video, offering a look behind the scenes of the recently released "Archangel" music video:
Pre-order Manifest here. Pre-save it for your DSPs here.
Manifest is available in the following formats:
- CD
- Media Book With Four Bonus Tracks
- Media Book Bundle With Patch (Limited to 250 units)
- Vinyl
Gold Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)
Blue/Black Marbled Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)
Cyan Vinyl (Limited to 1000 units)
Band Exclusive Vinyl (Limited to 150 units per color)
Red w/ Gold Splatter - Olof
Clear w/ Red Splatter - Elize
Green w/ Black Splatter - GG6
White w/ Blue Splatter - Nils
Pink w/ Green Splatter - Johan
Orange w/ Black Splatter - Morten
Each band exclusive vinyl color was personally selected by the single band members and is a bold statement for which value is the most important to them: Creativity, independence, prudence, cleverness, single-mindedness and composure. All together, these values are the foundation to overcome obstacles and face difficult and uncertain situations. To symbolize that, every vinyl comes with a 5x7 "hero card" corresponding with the band member and their personally picked value. When all six cards are united, they form the album cover for Manifest.
Tracklisting:
"Fearless"
"Make It Better"
"Scream My Name"
"Viral"
"Adrenaline"
"Strong" (feat. Noora Louhimo)
"The Game"
"Crystalline"
"Archangel"
"BOOM!1"
"Wake Up And Die"
"Do Or Die"
Bonus tracks:
"82nd All The Way"
"Do Or Die" (feat. Angela Gossow)
"Adrenalina" (Acoustic)
"Crystalline" (Orchestral)
"Archangel" video:
"Strong" video:
"Viral" video:
Manifest documentary series:
Episode #1:
Episode #2:
Episode #3:
Amaranthe lineup:
Elize Ryd - vocals
Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards
Henrik "GG6" Englund Wilhelmsson - vocals
Johan Andreassen - bass
Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums
Nils Molin - vocals
(Photo - Johan CarlÃ©n)