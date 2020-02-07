AMARANTHE - The Great Tour Recap, Week 3 (Video)

Sweden's Amaranthe are currently on The Great Tour 2020 with Sabaton and Apocalyptica. The band have released a recap video from Week 3, stating: "Week #3 of The Great Tour is over and it was a blast... Thank you for rocking the big arenas of Europe with us! Here's a little recap video for you. Enjoy!

The band recently released their cover of Sabaton's "82nd All The Way". You can purchase or stream the digital single here, and watch a video below.

Says the band: "This is a tribute to our tour partners Sabaton. The original version can be found on their current hit album, The Great War (2019)."

Olof Mörck adds, "People who are familiar with Amaranthe know that we do not frequently do covers, but there was something quite irresistible about interpreting Sabaton's '82nd All The Way'! While being thematically different from most of our songs, musically it made perfect sense, and it was a joy to pick the song apart and put it back together to something classically Amaranthe sounding! So, this is our small tribute to the mighty Swedish War Machine that is Sabaton; '82nd All The Way'!"

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)