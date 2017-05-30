AMARANTHE To Perform In South America For The First Time Supporting TARJA In Argentina

Swedish pop metallers Amaranthe have checked in with some good news for their South American fans:

"Don't cry for us Argentina because we are finally coming for you! We cannot describe how stoked we are to announce that we will perform the very first time in South America. Together with the amazing Tarja Turunen and our friends of Delain we will share the stage in Buenos Aires at Luna Park on November 25th!"

Amaranthe and Swiss folk metal bashers Eluveitie will hit the road in Europe this winter for a co-headlining tour. Dates have been confirmed and are available below. The Charm The Fury from Holland are on the bill as support.

Amaranthe guitarist Olof Mörck comments: "The Maximalism World Tour relentlessly continues, and this fall we will once again strike Europe will all our might! This time teaming up with Eluveitie, an amazing band with an array of talented musicians, this combo will prove as diverse as hard-hitting and powerful! We cannot wait to return and play some of our absolute favourite cities in the world, and meet all those who have supported us since the early days - and get to know a lot of new faces, as well! This fall, Europe shall march to the sound of Maximalism!'"

Eluveitie have posted a video message:

Tour dates:

October

25 – Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

26 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

27 – Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

28 – Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

29 – Vienna, Austria - Simm City

30 – Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

31 – Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

November

2 – Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

3 – London, UK - Assembly Rooms

4 – Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

5 – Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

6 – Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

8 – Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

9 – München, Germany - Backstage

10 – Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

12 – Bochum, Germany - Zeche