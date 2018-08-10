AMARANTHE To Release Helix Album In October; Details Revealed

Four albums into their career, Amaranthe have racked up north of 118 million YouTube views and half-a-billion song streams, have landed at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart three times, and possess a panoply of gold and platinum discs for albums and singles alike. With their electrifying fifth album Helix due out October 19th through Spinefarm Records and armed with new singer Nils Molin, Amaranthe take another leap forward in their sonic evolution.

Helix proves the band has refined its melodic sensibilities ever further while retaining a cutting-edge metal assault. The band is as massively aggressive as ever and the first single "365" is the perfect example of such - its seductively velvety mix of contemporary pop and modern metal will take up residence in your brain for days. Watch the "365" video below. Stream and download "365" here.

"And so the time is finally NOW! We have been itching to release this monster of a track - '365' represents the Amaranthe sound in every conceivable way," commented guitarist Olof Mörck. "The foundation is the heaviest and most down-tuned soundscape we have produced to date, from the bone-crunching guitars and drums, all the way to the juggernaut keyboards kicking off the song. The '365' video was shot with Patric Ulleaus to perfectly counterpoint the take-no-prisoners approach of the song, undeniably demonstrating the unity and chemistry of the Amaranthe lineup."

He added, "The Helix album itself is a statement, a declaration and an assertion that we are here to stay, and that the songwriting and musicianship has been honed and maximized to the highest level yet on an Amaranthe record. The process of composing this album with Elize [Ryd] was as inspiring as it was smooth, and from a composer's and arranger's perspective, a dream collaboration. The time is nigh, the die is cast, and all the stars are right: the Helix will steamroll across the globe, and in its wake, the touring machine that is Amaranthe will conquer all!"

Vocalist and composer Elize Ryd offered her take, saying, "Helix describes the concept of how the past forms us and how life makes us become. No excuses, no regrets. We express the challenges and the uplifting moments in time, and all that in between with the sounds that we love. We want to dedicate this album to all the fighters and friends out there."

Helix tracklisting:

"The Score"

"365"

"Inferno"

"Countdown"

"Helix"

"Dream"

"GG6"

"Breakthrough Stardust"

"My Haven"

"Iconic"

"Unified"

"Momentum"

"365" video:

In support of the new album, Amaranthe will embark on a European Tour with Powerwolf in October and November. All tour dates here.

Amaranthe lineup:

Elize Ryd - Vocals

Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson - Screams

Nils Molin - Vocals

Olof Mörck - Guitar, Keys

Johan Andreassen - Bass

Morten Løve Sørensen - Drums