AMARANTHE To Reveal New Album Details Tomorrow; Music Video For New Single "365" Streaming

Sweden's Amaranthe are set to reveal details for their new album tomorrow (Friday, August 10th), but to hold us over the band have released a video for their new single "365". The clip, directed by Patric Ullaeus of Revolver Film Company, can be seen below:

Vocalist Elize Ryd recently spoke with Roppongi Rocks about the band's forthcoming album, which features the Amaranthe recording debut of new male clean vocalist Nils Molin (Dynazty). Molin replaced singer Jake E., who left the band in early 2017 citing creative differences. Following is an excerpt from the interview

Describing the new album musically compared to earlier albums, Elize reveals, “Musically we’re heavier! For the sake of our Japanese fans, we have written the fastest song in Amaranthe history, tempo-wise. We have managed to make most of the songs contemporary sounding, which I think is what should be the biggest difference between the albums. You should be able to hear what year an album was written when you listen to it in the future. I think people will be somewhat shocked by the sound we’ve created this time, in a positive way!”

On how new vocalist Nils Molin has impacted the new album: "In the beginning, I was reacting to the ‘new’ voice and it felt a bit unusual. But when I listen to it now, his voice feels like a given in this context. We are very satisfied with Nils. He’s done an amazing job. It’s going to be extremely fun to be able to present him to the fans, not only live but also on record.”

