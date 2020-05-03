AMARANTHE - Vocal Recordings For New Album Complete; Video Available

Amaranthe have completed recording all vocal tracks for the band's next album. New clips from the studio featuring Nils Molin (clean vocals) and Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson (growls) are available below.

Elize Ryd recently posted her April 3rd Instagram livestream with guitarist / bandmate Olof Mörck, which featured the duo performing a handful of tunes for their quarantined audience. Check out the video below.

The songs peformed were as follows:

"Stand By Me" (Ben E. King)

"One By One" (Elize Ryd & Rickard Söderberg)

"Amaranthine" (Amaranthe)

"Endlessly" (Amaranthe)

"Digital World" (Amaranthe)

"I Will Survive" (Gloria Gaynor)

This Instagram Live show was a part of the #TogetherAtHome series launched by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization. It took place in the Danish studio where Amaranthe is currently recording their new album.