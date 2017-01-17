AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD, Guitarist OLOF MÖRCK Perform Acoustic Medley At Sweden's Rockklassiker Radio Station (Video)

On Friday, January 13th, Amaranthe guitarist Olof Mörck and vocalist Elize Ryd performed acoutsically at the Swedish radio station Rockklassiker. Check out the video below.

Amaranthe are finally bringing Maximalism to North America. The band has just announced a North American headline tour for 2017, with support from Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16, and Smash Into Pieces. The tour is the band's first in support of Maximalism, which came out in October via Spinefarm Records.

Of the upcoming trek, guitarist Olof Mörck said, "It is with great excitement that we can now confirm the next leg of our Maximalism World Tour: North America! A year has passed since our last visit and we have been looking forward greatly to return!”

He continued, "Joining us on this trek will be very special guests Failure Anthem, along with special guests Citizen Zero, Cypher 16 and Smash Into Pieces for a full evening's worth of cutting edge metal from both sides of the Atlantic! Prepare yourself as the juggernaut known as the Maximalism World Tour prepares to lay siege to YOUR city in early 2017. All shall march to the sound of Maximalism!"

Tour dates:

February

10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In the Venue

16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl

19 - San Francisco, CA - Social halls SF

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

22 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

24 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

26 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market

27 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

March

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

2 - Arlington Heights, IL - Home Bar

3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Hub

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

7 - Montreal, PQ - Corona Theatre

8 - New York, NY - Webster Hall – Marlin Room

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

11 - Reading, PA - Reverb