AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD - "I Wanted ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ To Join The Band...."

In a new interview with Dead Rhetoric, Amaranthe's female vocalist Elize Ryd discusses the recent departure of founding singer Jake E. and the band's search for a replacement. Following is an excerpt.

Dead Rhetoric: I know that it’s fresh that he has permanently exited the band, but do you have any idea about the long-term plan in finding a replacement? Chris (Adam Hedman Sörbye) has played a big part in filling in so far.

Ryd: "Chris has played a big part, and we asked him if he was interested in joining. He actually said no, because he wants to focus on Smash into Pieces. That’s the thing that people don’t understand – maybe we could offer him better pay, maybe…but it’s not about money. When you are in a band, sometimes you earn and sometimes you don’t. You can’t make your decisions based on the business, you have to do it from the heart. Otherwise you burn out. You can’t do this if you don’t love what you do. So I really respect that he wanted to stick to his own band, because I would want to do the same. I want to do my thing, and I’ll do that no matter what it takes. If I was hired by someone else, I would not enjoy it as much.

So all due respect to him, and we are now looking for someone who might fit. Vocally, it’s very important because it has to suit my voice. It’s hard to find good clean vocalists. It’s hard to find good clean vocalists who actually like metal [laughs]. I know a lot of guys from my background in the musical scene, and they can pull off anything. Even people who played in the Queen musical, We Will Rock You. People who can sing rock, but know that they aren’t frontmen. They can act, but it’s not real to them. It’s actually a very rare [combination] to find.

For Sweden and Finland, where we are based out of, it’s a little bit easier because we have colleagues we can ask [to fill in]. We already have a plan for the upcoming shows and tours over there. But when it comes to visiting the States for bigger tours, it would make sense for us to have found someone permanent. It would also make us more relaxed. I’m a little bit stressed to be honest. I was stressed when I didn’t know what was going on (with Jake E) and now that I know…"

Dead Rhetoric: Now you are more stressed!

Ryd: "Yeah – who is going to be my partner? I want to be able to share this career with someone really nice. You never know with people – are they going to change personality-wise, after a year? Things like that make you a little bit nervous. I know musicians can always make their show, but for me, I’m singing together with someone – it’s very intimate position. I’m probably going to be the most picky one about this situation."

Dead Rhetoric: That would be totally understandable, because really, it does have to work with you…

Ryd: "Maybe some other people in the band may think, his voice…or hers? Are we going to have a female? (Laughs) That would be cool. Actually I wanted Alissa (White-Gluz) to join the band. I was drop dead serious about that. But then she got the Arch Enemy gig. She’s very happy with her life and career, as it is now. She doesn’t need to share her voice with two other people, like I have to and Henrik (Englund Wilhemsson) has to. Anyways…it’s going to be very interesting to see if we can find a match. You can go through YouTube…you can search every corner. I know Thomas Youngblood (Kamelot) is very good at that, and Nightwish is very good at finding new replacements. It’s so weird that we are in that position now. I didn’t really expect it – but on the other hand, maybe I’m just blind? Maybe I just didn’t see…people are growing up, they are having kids, and they are choosing other things. It’s not only the band [for them]. For me, it’s been the focus, with some side projects of course."

Cyhra, a new project featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have signed to Spinefarm Records. The band, which formed a year ago, will enter the studio this spring, with the debut album expected to drop in the fall.

The core members, who cut their teeth in two incredibly influential metal bands, recruited other well-respected musicians to complete the lineup and the rhythm section: Drummer Alex Landenburg, known from his work with Rhapsody and Annihilator, as well as bass player Peter Iwers of In Flames and Stoney Mountain. The addition of Landenburg and Iwers helped to fuel the Cyhra songwriting process and to solidify their overall sound.

"The excitement I feel about Cyhra is over the top," Jake E. said. "I have to pinch myself every day to make sure it's not just another dream. I am so proud of the music we have created and I can't wait to show it to the world!"

Strömblad stated, "For the first time for as long as I can remember, I feel I am a part of something special. This band has helped me regain my true passion for music. I can't wait to share this to the world!"

In a world exclusive yesterday, Jake told BraveWords: “I formed Cyhra with a guitar hero of mine, Jesper Strömblad of In Flames," Jake begins. "Peter Iwers (bass) recently left In Flames and is also part of this, and on drums we have Alexander Landenberg from Luca Turilli's Rhapsody. The music is written straight from the heart and it's a lot of fun. It's an amazing feeling but it's also a little bit weird to start over."

"I think I had the idea of starting a new band for a long time," he continues, "but when you're in a band it's like being in a relationship. If it's bad you're thinking 'Things will get better...' but you get to a point where you have to move on. It was the Amaranthe fans that kept me from doing this earlier; playing the shows, meeting the fans afterwards and seeing how happy they are, I had a bad conscience about the situation. There is a sentimental value to it which is what prevented me from leaving earlier because without the fans I'd still be working at a bar. Without the fans I would be nothing."

Cyhra plan to tour the world in support of their Spinefarm debut.