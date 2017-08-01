AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD Looks Back On "That Song" - "Some Fans Hated It, But It Doesn't Mean They Stopped Liking Amaranthe"

Elize Ryd, female vocalist for Swedish pop metallers Amaranthe, is featured in a new interview with TNT Radio Rock. An excerpt is available below.

Q: You released Maximalism less than a year ago. It is an album with very good reception by fans and press. Are you satisfied with this? Have you reached your goals?

Elize: "With this album yes, we always talked about how far can we stretch the limits. I mean, there are borders in the metal scene we crossed already from the beginning. But this time we wanted to take it to the limit. Since we are a lucky band, we have a great fan base and we know they’ve already accepted our sound. Our fans are not judgmental in that sense, which is one thing we really connect in, and love about our fans."

Q: In the beginning there was a lot of expectation about Maximalism, there were a lot of influences and different sounds compared to your previous work. Songs such as "That Song" were a big surprise for your fans.

Elize: "It was; some loved it and some hated it, but it doesn’t mean they stopped liking Amaranthe. This song, or 'That Song', is a statement, it shows that we are limitless. We, as every human have a diverse lifestyle, and some days this is how we feel, and this is how we groove, and some other days, we rock something totally different. So this became the result. It’s very honest, and it’s true, because we didn’t force anything, it just happened. And we enjoyed every minute of writing 'That Song'. If you go deep into it, you’ll understand it’s taken from the '90s and it reflects how our lives used to be, and our goals. It was very simple and not so complicated back then."

The complete interview is available in English and Spanish here.

Amaranthe recently announced that Nils Molin is part of the Amaranthe family from now on. Following is a comment from guitarist Olof Mörck:

"Great news! The Amaranthe line-up is once again complete - and what an addition Nils Molin is! He was at the very top of the list for the male vocals position, and has already proved his worth on a number of shows with Amaranthe across Europe. Nils is a born rockstar in every aspect yet with a natural sense of humility, and is certain to leave no fan disappointed! He has gathered a vast amount of experience together with Dynazty, and as such has honed his performance skills to perfection; since stepping in he is already a natural part of the line-up. Catch Nils on our upcoming European tour, or any of the planned shows for 2017 - and expect great things to come out of this soon!"

Amaranthe recently announced that they will perform the very first time in South America supporting Tarja Turunen at Luna Park on November 25th. They have checked in with a new update:

"Because we know you just can't get enough, another Argentina show added to our tour calendar! We will have a co-headlining show together with the amazing Delain on November, 24th in Teatro Vorterix Rosario. Tickets will go on sale soon!"

Amaranthe and Swiss folk metal bashers Eluveitie will hit the road in Europe this winter for a co-headlining tour. Dates have been confirmed and are available below. The Charm The Fury from Holland are on the bill as support.

Amaranthe guitarist Olof Mörck comments: "The Maximalism World Tour relentlessly continues, and this fall we will once again strike Europe will all our might! This time teaming up with Eluveitie, an amazing band with an array of talented musicians, this combo will prove as diverse as hard-hitting and powerful! We cannot wait to return and play some of our absolute favourite cities in the world, and meet all those who have supported us since the early days - and get to know a lot of new faces, as well! This fall, Europe shall march to the sound of Maximalism!'"

Eluveitie have posted a video message:

Tour dates:

October

25 – Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

26 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

27 – Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

28 – Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

29 – Vienna, Austria - Simm City

30 – Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

31 – Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

November

2 – Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

3 – London, UK - Assembly Rooms

4 – Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

5 – Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

6 – Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

8 – Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

9 – München, Germany - Backstage

10 – Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

12 – Bochum, Germany - Zeche