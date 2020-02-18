AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD Performs "I Don't Care" Live With APOCALYPTICA In Oslo (Video)

On February 16th, Apocalyptica performed their song "I Don't Care" - taken from 2008's Worlds Collide album - with Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Both bands were out supporting Sabaton on their European tour. "I Don't Care" was originally sung by Saint Asonia / ex-Three Days Grace frontman Adam Gontier.

Amaranthe have released an official video for a new song "Do Or Die" featuring former Arch Enemy vocalist Angela Gossow. Check it out below.

Guitarist Olof Mörck states: "While Amaranthe's music is often uplifting, energetic and positive, sooner or later everyone needs to the deal with the obvious fact that the world is literally crumbling around us - and it is crumbling fast, thanks to the short sighted abuse of our common Mother Earth! We talked to legendary Angela Gossow of Arch Enemy fame to do an entire package of a video and a song, outside of any normal album cycle, and let our different perspectives on metal collide in a massive explosion; and it resulted in 'Do Or Die'! Together with Overbeck Media who shot the video, we delivered something really quite special, and Angela brings in a fresh strength to the trademark Amaranthe sound that is sure to resound all across the metal world! Death and Fire!!!"

Angela Gossow: "It was thrilling to join Amaranthe for a more extreme track and shooting a cutting edge video for it! This is no cozy studio performance, but real ice cold winds, sewages, cadavers and pouring rain - the reality we live in, the devastating legacy we leave to our future generations. Time to wake up, turn - and bang - some heads! Watch out for these guys and killer lady, they are going to crush you this year with a new album and some heavy touring!!!"