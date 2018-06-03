AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD Talks New Album - "I Think People Will Be Somewhat Shocked By The Sound We've Created This Time, In A Positive Way"

Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd recently spoke with Roppongi Rocks about the band's forthcoming album, which features the Amaranthe recording debut of new male clean vocalist Nils Molin (Dynazty). Molin replaced singer Jake E., who left the band in early 2017 citing creative differences. Following is an excerpt from the interview

Q: How would you describe the new album musically compared to your earlier albums?

Elize: “Musically we’re heavier! For the sake of our Japanese fans, we have written the fastest song in Amaranthe history, tempo-wise. We have managed to make most of the songs contemporary sounding, which I think is what should be the biggest difference between the albums. You should be able to hear what year an album was written when you listen to it in the future. I think people will be somewhat shocked by the sound we’ve created this time, in a positive way!”

Q: This is the first album with your new vocalist Nils Molin. How has he impacted the new album?

Elize: “In the beginning, I was reacting to the ‘new’ voice and it felt a bit unusual. But when I listen to it now, his voice feels like a given in this context. We are very satisfied with Nils. He’s done an amazing job. It’s going to be extremely fun to be able to present him to the fans, not only live but also on record.”

Guitarist Olof Mörck recently checked in with an update :

"With a newborn album it is easy for an artist to fall into hyperbole, and rants of how it is the best thing you have ever done - but for the first time I can confidently say that this album very certainly the best and strongest of our entire career. Soon enough, you will get to hear for yourself and judge - now, time to leave Denmark behind, and after two months, return HOME!!"

Vocalist Elize Ryd adds: "I have loved every second, to write, create and making this album. I can’t wait to reveal the name of our 5th baby, let it loose into the world to live its own life and spread the message all by itself. It feels to me already like the most strong and confident child of ours. The support has been important, and I’m so grateful to everyone involved."