AMBERIAN DAWN Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Co-Headline Tour With EDENBRIDGE

Austrian symphonic metal act, Edenbridge, will join forces with Amberian Dawn for a string of European dates in February. American Dawn have posted the trailer video below.

Tour dates:

February

9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Obertraubling

10 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall

11 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

12 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

16 - Cologne, Germany - The Jungle

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

18 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

Trailer: