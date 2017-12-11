AMBERIAN DAWN Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Co-Headline Tour With EDENBRIDGE
December 11, 2017, an hour ago
Austrian symphonic metal act, Edenbridge, will join forces with Amberian Dawn for a string of European dates in February. American Dawn have posted the trailer video below.
Tour dates:
February
9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Obertraubling
10 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall
11 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
12 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
16 - Cologne, Germany - The Jungle
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
18 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
Trailer: