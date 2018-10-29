AMBERIAN DAWN Release Music Video For Remastered Song "Cherish My Memory"
October 29, 2018, an hour ago
Just in time to their upcoming tour run with Italian act Lacuna Coil this November, Finnish symphonic metal masters Amberian Dawn, centered around mastermind Tuomas Seppälä and singer supreme Capri, have unveiled a music video for the remastered song "Cherish My Memory". Watch below:
Tour dates:
November (with Lacuna Coil)
4 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
6 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
9 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central
10 - Cologne, Germany - Volta Club
11 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune
13 - Munich, Germany - Strom
14 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
15 - Milano, Italy - Santeria