AMBERIAN DAWN Release “Sky Is Falling” Lyric Video

Amberian Dawn have released a lyric video for “Sky Is Falling”, a track from their new album, Darkness Of Eternity, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“I’m The One”

“Sky Is Falling”

“Dragonflies”

“Maybe”

“Golden Coins”

“Luna My Darling”

“Abyss”

“Ghostwoman”

“Breathe Again”

“Symphony Nr. 1, Part 2 - Darkness Of Eternity”

“Anyone” (Bonus Track)

“Sky Is Falling” lyric video:

“Dragonflies” lyric video:

“I’m The One” video:

“Maybe” lyric video:

Edenbridge / Amberian Dawn tour dates are listed below.

February

9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Obertraubling

10 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall

11 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

12 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

16 - Cologne, Germany - The Jungle

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

18 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

Trailer: