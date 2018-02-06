AMBERIAN DAWN Release “Sky Is Falling” Lyric Video
February 6, 2018, 4 hours ago
Amberian Dawn have released a lyric video for “Sky Is Falling”, a track from their new album, Darkness Of Eternity, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“I’m The One”
“Sky Is Falling”
“Dragonflies”
“Maybe”
“Golden Coins”
“Luna My Darling”
“Abyss”
“Ghostwoman”
“Breathe Again”
“Symphony Nr. 1, Part 2 - Darkness Of Eternity”
“Anyone” (Bonus Track)
“Sky Is Falling” lyric video:
“Dragonflies” lyric video:
“I’m The One” video:
“Maybe” lyric video:
Edenbridge / Amberian Dawn tour dates are listed below.
February
9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Obertraubling
10 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus&Warwick Music Hall
11 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
12 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
16 - Cologne, Germany - The Jungle
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
18 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
Trailer: