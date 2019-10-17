AMBERIAN DAWN Release "United" Single And Lyric Video; New Album Details Revealed

Amberian Dawn have just released the first single, “United”, from the upcoming album, Looking For You, along with a lyric video that takes the listener to a futuristic world of the 80’s and synthesizer music, mixed with familiar metal sounds.

“United” and its detailed lyric video reflect the deeper meaning of the album concept. The song combines elaborate arrangements with glorious, majestic melodies, while the lyrics proclaim an unambiguous statement:

“We’re all together and we are standing tall.

United we stand

Divided we fall”

Amberian Dawn will release their eighth studio album, Looking For You, on January 31 and enter a new, but still familiar sounding, musical universe, mixing the best of both worlds into a new genre: ABBA-Metal! The new album is packed with well-polished and immaculate songwriting full of catchy melodies and epic keyboard parts that immediately send shivers down your spine.

The multi-faceted and emotional lyrics provide a suitable background for soaring guitars and elegant classical interludes: a highly addictive cocktail that is being topped off by a cover version of ABBA’s “Lay All Your Love On Me”.

Since their music changed from power metal to symphonic metal over the last years, Amberian Dawn are now navigating into yet another new style, which is even more melodic, keyboard driven and influenced by the Swedish band ABBA. Therefore, they’ve been working closely with award-winning Finnish artist Kebu for over a month, to create the ingenious keyboard sound that can be heard on the recording.

Pre-order the new album here.

Looking For You will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- LP Gatefold - 12'' Vinyl (Black)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"United"

"Eternal Fire Burning"

"Looking For You"

"Two Blades"

"Symphony Nr. 1 Part 3 - Awakening" (Feat. Fabio Lione)

"Go For A Ride"

"Butterfly"

"Universe"

"Lay All Your Love On Me" (ABBA cover)

"Au Revoir"

"Cherish My Memory" Re-Mastered (bonus track)

Lineup:

Vocals: "Capri" Päivi Selo

Guitar: Emil Pohjalainen

Bass: Jukka Hoffren

Drums: Joonas Pykälä-aho

Keyboards: Tuomas Seppälä

(Band photo - Karri Harju)