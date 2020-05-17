AMERICAN DOG Frontman MICHAEL HANNON Creates Artwork For Late ERIC MOORE's Final Album

Eric Moore, who was the vocalist and bass player for Columbus, Ohio-based rock band The Godz, passed away on May 17, 2019, at the age of 67, after a long battle with bladder cancer.

On May 7, 2020, Eric Moore's final musical output was released, Eric Moore And The Legion Of The Damned. The cover art was created by fellow Columbus, Ohio native and American Dog singer / bassist Michael Hannon. A statement from Hannon reads:

"Eric Moore's last recording is out... I am proud of the fact that it's my artwork that graces the cover... It's the first time that any of my art has made a cover, I've submitted a lot of stuff and like I said this is the first to be accepted... I remember when I showed it to Eric... he really liked it... he said 'It's like psychedelic evil!'... but then said 'Why is it pink and orange'... I explained that there are hardly any record/cd shops left and if you're lucky enough to get in any it needs to jump out at you... He agreed with my 'Strategy' and said 'Do it!... I based the colors off of Black Sabbath's Sabbath Bloody Sabbath cover... Enjoy!"

Order your copy of Eric Moore And The Legion Of The Damned now at this location. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.

"Lady Doom"

"You And Me Together"

"Beer Drinkers And Hell Raisers"

"Festyvul Season"

"Live Free Or Die"

"Heaven Would Be Hell For Me"

"No Easy Way Out"

"Croc A Gator"

"Lesbian Trapped In A Man's Body"

"Get Me Out Of This One, Jesus"

"Did You Have To Take My Dog"

"Don't Love Me"

"Island"

"Ending Track Kazoo Thing"