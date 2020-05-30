AMERICAN DREAM MACHINE Reveals “New Apocalypse" Single

“New Apocalypse,” the second single from Virginia modern rockers American Dream Machine’s debut, Deadhearts, is available today.

Like the album’s first single, “Bad News,” “New Apocalypse” is an infectious tune with an upbeat message that defies the song’s title.

“We really wanted to put out something fun and ‘New Apocalypse’ is definitely one of those bouncy songs you can sing along to,” says bassist Scotty Murphy. “Despite having the word ‘Apocalypse’ in its title, the song is actually about realizing your potential and believing in yourself, in spite of the ups and downs or what people say, and standing tall no matter what comes your way.”

Founded just one year ago, American Dream Machine’s songwriting has a remarkable maturity. With catchy hooks, punchy riffs, and driving, heartfelt, introspective lyrics, Deadhearts’ ten tracks flow seamlessly together while each having a distinctive flair. Each song, the band says, is a piece of their collective soul, reflecting on their musical influences and drawing lyrics from personal experiences and relationships. Deadhearts was produced by Kile Odell (Motionless in White, Awake At Last).

With a curveball already thrown their way – the album’s first single was originally scheduled for release with an accompanying video that was delayed due to quarantine restrictions - American Dream Machine refuses let anything stand in the way of the release of their debut.