AMERICAN GRIM Debuts “Burn Hollywood” Music Video

East coast shock rockers, American Grim, have released a video for “Burn Hollywood”, streaming below.

"It's amazing that what you see in the entertainment industry is not at all genuine," says the band. Directed by Ryan Grim, this is the second music video we've seen from the band on this LP. "It's mostly knockoff imitations of what's already been done. If you're unique, you're a risk, and there's very few risk takers these days. It's a process I refuse to take part in. The closer I get to following in others footsteps, the sicker I get. I want to burn it down, Hollywood and all.“

The band recently announced their worldwide deal with Entertainment One (eOne Music) / Rocktagon Worldwide Music and released their first full length, Freakshow, on February 24th. “I can't begin to express how excited we are to debut this project at eOne,” says vocalist Ryan Healy. “We've worked relentlessly among ourselves, as well as with our producer Zardonic, to build an album we're confident has a great shot at striking a nerve in rock.”

Healy continues, “There's an astounding problem in America with political correctness and all these taboo issues that are far more real than people think, all being swept under the rug. We have an entire generation of kids overly medicated and under educated that no longer know the difference between their own opinions and the manipulation of mass media. Freakshow isn't just an album, it's the current state of America, and we're looking forward to taking it on across the country.”

For the album artwork, the band commissioned artist Tyler Reitan.

Tracklisting:

“Concrete Jungle”

“Freakshow”

“Only One”

“Burn Hollywood”

“Drugs Like Candy”

“The Guns”

“I Want Out”

“Fight Night”

“Doctor Doc”

“Idols”

“Get Loud”

“Bodies All Around”

“Concrete Jungle”:

“Idols”:

“Freakshow” video: