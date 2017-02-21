AMERICAN GRIM Streaming New Song “Concrete Jungle”

East coast shock rockers, American Grim, are streaming “Concrete Jungle”, the lead track from their first full length album, Freakshow, out this Friday, February 24th worldwide via Entertainment One (eOne Music) / Rocktagon Worldwide Music. Listen to the song below.

“I can't begin to express how excited we are to debut this project at eOne,” says vocalist Ryan Healy. “We've worked relentlessly among ourselves, as well as with our producer Zardonic, to build an album we're confident has a great shot at striking a nerve in rock.”

Healy continues, “There's an astounding problem in America with political correctness and all these taboo issues that are far more real than people think, all being swept under the rug. We have an entire generation of kids overly medicated and under educated that no longer know the difference between their own opinions and the manipulation of mass media. Freakshow isn't just an album, it's the current state of America, and we're looking forward to taking it on across the country.”

For the album artwork, the band commissioned artist Tyler Reitan.

Tracklisting:

“Concrete Jungle”

“Freakshow”

“Only One”

“Burn Hollywood”

“Drugs Like Candy”

“The Guns”

“I Want Out”

“Fight Night”

“Doctor Doc”

“Idols”

“Get Loud”

“Bodies All Around”

“Concrete Jungle”:

“Idols”:

“Freakshow” video: