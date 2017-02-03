AMERICAN GRIM Streaming New Song “Idols”

East coast shock rockers, American Grim, are streaming the new single, “Idols”.

"The song bitingly describes our youth's obsession with material gain and with celebrities," says the band. "Causes and concepts they do not understand or care to understand, revealing a desperation to gain identity from the shallow, the trite and the common, easily reproduced aspects of our society."

American Grim recently signed a worldwide deal with Entertainment One (eOne Music) / Rocktagon Worldwide Music with plans to release their first full length, Freakshow, on February 24th. A music video for the album’s title track can be found below.

“I can't begin to express how excited we are to debut this project at eOne,” says vocalist Ryan Healy. “We've worked relentlessly among ourselves, as well as with our producer Zardonic, to build an album we're confident has a great shot at striking a nerve in rock.”

Healy continues, “There's an astounding problem in America with political correctness and all these taboo issues that are far more real than people think, all being swept under the rug. We have an entire generation of kids overly medicated and under educated that no longer know the difference between their own opinions and the manipulation of mass media. Freakshow isn't just an album, it's the current state of America, and we're looking forward to taking it on across the country.”

For the album artwork, the band commissioned artist Tyler Reitan and couldn’t be happier.

Tracklisting:

“Concrete Jungle”

“Freakshow”

“Only One”

“Burn Hollywood”

“Drugs Like Candy”

“The Guns”

“I Want Out”

“Fight Night”

“Doctor Doc”

“Idols”

“Get Loud”

“Bodies All Around”

“Freakshow” video: