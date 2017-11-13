AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE Bassist CHAD HANKS Passes At Age 46

Sadly, Minnesota-based hard rock/industrial metal outfit American Head Charge lost bassist Chad Hanks this weekend, who passed away at age 46 with an undisclosed terminal illness. Social media posts over the last few months suggested he was suffering from liver and kidney failure.

On November 26th a benefit concert and memorial to cover expenses for Hanks' treatment will take place at First Avenue in Minneapolis. Go to this location for information.

Former American Head Charge guitarist Ted Hallows has posted the following tribute:

"Rest in peace, my friend. You will be missed and your music will live on forever. Thank you for making me a better guitarist and thank you for all the great memories we shared together. Love you, man."

The band has yet to issue a statement regarding Hanks' passing, but frontman Cameron Heacock has posted the following photo which says it all...