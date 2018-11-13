American Surrealist VINCENT CASTIGLIA Featured in New Documentary; Features Members Of SLAYER, EXODUS, LAMB OF GOD

World renowned surrealist Vincent Castiglia - recognized internationally for his shocking, meticulously-detailed art painted in human blood - is featured in a brand new documentary, Bloodlines: The Art And Life Of Vincent Castiglia, out today via DVD format. Directed by award-winning filmmaker/author John Borowski's (H.H. Holmes: America's First Serial Killer) and marking his fifth feature documentary film, Bloodlines: The Art And Life Of Vincent Castiglia focuses on Castiglia's harrowing abuse, consequent addiction, and recovery while also exploring the reasons why the world renowned artist paints exclusively in human blood. From his darkness came light, making Castiglia's story one of inspiration and hope - providing proof that art can heal and serve to inspire others.

The film is available to stream via Amazon and additional platforms, as well as via DVD.

Actress and comedian Margaret Cho, who commissioned Castiglia to paint her portrait in her blood, is interviewed in the film as well as other collectors of Castiglia's work and celebrities such as Gregg Allman (Allman Brothers Band), Damien Echols (West Memphis 3), Kerry King and Gary Holt of Slayer, Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, record executive Michael Alago, and numerous others.

After a successful Kickstarter fundraising campaign, production of the film spanned from 2014 to 2018, filming on location in the United States: New York City, Los Angeles, Louisiana, Chicago, Oregon, and internationally in Singapore and Switzerland - including the studio and museum of legendary artist H.R. Giger.

Director John Borowski says, "This is a deeply personal film for Vincent, and I am honored to have worked closely with him on the film. I feel many people will see this film as inspirational, even though it is a dark ride through pain and suffering. Vincent's life journey, much like his art, reflects both the dark and ultimately the light that shines through the darkness."