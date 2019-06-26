AMERICAN TERROR Featuring Members Of SKID ROW, SUGAR RAY - Debut EP Available Now

American Terror, the band featuring members of Grayson Manor, Skid Row, Sugar Ray, and Phunk Junkees, has just digitally released its self-titled debut EP on EMP Label Group, the label founded by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson with industry exec Thom Hazaert. The 4-track American Terror EP follows the band’s debut video, “Retribution”, which was released in mid-April and has tallied up over 20,000 plays across different channels. You can stream or purchase it now on all major digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

The EP was engineered, produced, and mixed by vocalist Brad Cox (Grayson Manor) at his Black Paw Studios in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Brad is partners in the publishing company Black Paw Music with legendary producer Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, Metallica) and recently mixed Icarus Witch's album Goodbye Cruel World. The EP was mastered by Troy Glessner (Disturbed, August Burns Red, Icon For Hire) at Spectre Studios in Seattle, Washington.

American Terror's studio and creative lineup is rounded out by guitarist Pat Valley (Grayson Manor), bassist Murphy Karges (ex-Sugar Ray), drummer Rob Hammersmith (Skid Row), and DJ Soulman (Phunk Junkeez), with bassist GK Via (Grayson Manor) stepping in live. GK and Brad had also previously teamed up in Superjak, which was managed by Billy Milano (Stormtroopers Of Death, M.O.D.).

Check out the cover art and tracklisting for American Terror:

"How Do You Like Me Now?"

"Retribution"

"Break Free"

"Prophet For Profit"

For further details, visit American Terror on Facebook.