AMERICAN TERROR Featuring Members Of SKID ROW, SUGAR RAY Sign To EMP Label Group

EMP Label Group has signed American Terror, featuring members of Grayson Manor, Skid Row, Sugar Ray, and Phunk Junkees, who will be releasing their self-titled debut EP in early Summer.

The EP was engineered, produced, and mixed by vocalist Brad Cox (Grayson Manor) at his Black Paw Studios in Lawrenceville, GA. Brad is partners in the publishing company Black Paw Music with legendary producer Mike Clink (Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth, Metallica) and recently mixed Icarus Witch’s album, Goodbye Cruel World. The EP was mastered by Troy Glessner (Disturbed, August Burns Red, Icon For Hire) at Spectre Studios in Seattle, WA.

The band’s studio and creative lineup is rounded out by guitarist Pat Valley (Grayson Manor), bassist Murphy Karges (ex-Sugar Ray), drummer Rob Hammersmith (Skid Row), and DJ Soulman (Phunk Junkeez), with bassist GK Via (Grayson Manor) stepping in live. GK and Brad had also previously teamed up in Superjak, which was managed by Billy Milano (Stormtroopers Of Death, M.O.D.).

Vocalist Brad Cox says, "We formed American Terror to do something new. It's classic punk attitude with metal grooves and a modern attack. It's the punch in the throat that music is missing. I think we really found the right guys to do something new and interesting. And when it came time to look for a label, we thought EMP was a perfect fit. After an introduction from our mutual friend Mike Clink, Thom and I hit it off, and it was instant chemistry. And from there it was pretty much inevitable.”



Adds EMP’s Thom Hazaert, “American Terror is just a balls-to-the-wall, kick-ass, rock and roll band. And as a label that really straddles that fence between the classic and the modern, I knew they would be a great fit. When the guy who produced Appetite For Destruction tells you to check out his friend’s band, you do. And generally, it’s gonna be awesome. And that was definitely the case with American Terror.”