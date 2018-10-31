AMIGO THE DEVIL Announces Second Leg Of North America Tour; Makes Billboard Chart Debut

Following a number of well received single and EP releases, singer-songwriter and underground folk phenom Amigo The Devil released his highly-anticipated debut album, Everything Is Fine, earlier this month. The album is currently available to order here.

Amigo The Devil has announced that the band has added a second leg of their current North American tour with Harley Poe, beginning January 16th, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN. The second leg will visit several additional cities, coming to an end in San Antonio, TX on February 5th, 2019. See below for all currently confirmed Amigo The Devil tour dates.

Additionally, Amigo The Devil's Everything is Fine debuted on the Billboard charts this week! The album made an amazing impact - debuting at #38 on Heatseekers, #27 on Americana Folk, and #83 on the Record Label Indie current charts.

Amigo The Devil says about the Billboard debut, "This is surreal to us! Thank you forever for all your support with this record. Please keep sharing it and let's keep this party going. Again, from every cell in our bodies, thank you."

Tour dates:

NA Leg 1:

October

31 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater (SOLD OUT)

November

1 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

2 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

3 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary

4 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

5 - Toronto, ON - Sneaky Pete's Concert Venue

7 - Millvale, PA - The Funhouse at Mr. Small's SOLD OUT

8 - Rochester, NY - Flour City Station

9 - Allston, MA - Great Scott

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie SOLD OUT

13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

14 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

15 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt

16 - Asheville, NC - The Mothlight

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory

18 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar SOLD OUT

Europe:

December

4 - Paris - La Boule Noire

5 - Amsterdam - Melkweg

7 - London - Borderline

8 - Nottingham - Bodega

9 - Newcastle - Think Tank

11 - Glasgow - Stereo

12 - Manchester - Deaf Institute

13 - Bristol - Thekla

14 - London - Oslo

North America – Leg 2:

January

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B at Skyway Theatre

17 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's Oasis

18 - University City, MO - Blueberry Hill

19 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

21 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheet

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

23 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

25 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

26 - Seattle, WA - The Sunset

29 - Reno, NV - Jubs Jubs Thirst Parlour

30 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium

31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

February

1 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

2 – Tuscon, AZ – Club Congress

4 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Café and Backroom

5 – San Antonio, TX – Jack’s