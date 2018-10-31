AMIGO THE DEVIL Announces Second Leg Of North America Tour; Makes Billboard Chart Debut
October 31, 2018, 2 hours ago
Following a number of well received single and EP releases, singer-songwriter and underground folk phenom Amigo The Devil released his highly-anticipated debut album, Everything Is Fine, earlier this month. The album is currently available to order here.
Amigo The Devil has announced that the band has added a second leg of their current North American tour with Harley Poe, beginning January 16th, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN. The second leg will visit several additional cities, coming to an end in San Antonio, TX on February 5th, 2019. See below for all currently confirmed Amigo The Devil tour dates.
Additionally, Amigo The Devil's Everything is Fine debuted on the Billboard charts this week! The album made an amazing impact - debuting at #38 on Heatseekers, #27 on Americana Folk, and #83 on the Record Label Indie current charts.
Amigo The Devil says about the Billboard debut, "This is surreal to us! Thank you forever for all your support with this record. Please keep sharing it and let's keep this party going. Again, from every cell in our bodies, thank you."
Tour dates:
NA Leg 1:
October
31 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater (SOLD OUT)
November
1 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
2 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
3 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary
4 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
5 - Toronto, ON - Sneaky Pete's Concert Venue
7 - Millvale, PA - The Funhouse at Mr. Small's SOLD OUT
8 - Rochester, NY - Flour City Station
9 - Allston, MA - Great Scott
10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
11 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie SOLD OUT
13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
14 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
15 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt
16 - Asheville, NC - The Mothlight
17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory
18 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar SOLD OUT
Europe:
December
4 - Paris - La Boule Noire
5 - Amsterdam - Melkweg
7 - London - Borderline
8 - Nottingham - Bodega
9 - Newcastle - Think Tank
11 - Glasgow - Stereo
12 - Manchester - Deaf Institute
13 - Bristol - Thekla
14 - London - Oslo
North America – Leg 2:
January
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B at Skyway Theatre
17 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's Oasis
18 - University City, MO - Blueberry Hill
19 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
21 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheet
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
23 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
25 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
26 - Seattle, WA - The Sunset
29 - Reno, NV - Jubs Jubs Thirst Parlour
30 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium
31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
February
1 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar
2 – Tuscon, AZ – Club Congress
4 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Café and Backroom
5 – San Antonio, TX – Jack’s