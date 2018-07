AMMUNITION Release "Miss Summertime" Lyric Video

Ammunition, featuring Norwegian singer Age Sten Nilsen (ex-Wig Wam), have released a lyric video for "Miss Summertime", featured on the band's self-titled album released earlier this year. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Time"

"Freedom Finder"

"Virtual Reality Boy"

"Gung Ho (I Told You So)"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Tear Your City Down"

"Caveman"

"Wrecking Crew"

"Miss Summertime"

"Bad Bones"

"Klondike"

"Miss Summertime" lyric video:

"Freedom Finder" video:

Lineup:

Age Sten Nilsen - lead and backing vocals

Erik Martensson - guitars, backing vocals

Victor Cito Borge - bass

Jon Pettersen - guitars

Lasse Finbråten - keyboards

Magnus Ulfstedt - drums