AMMUNITION Streaming New Song "Gung Ho (I Told You So)"

Ammunition, featuring Norwegian singer Age Sten Nilsen (ex-Wig Wam), will release their self-titled album on January 26th. The track "Gung Ho (I Told You So)" from the upcoming release is available for streaming below.

Ammunition was founded in 2014 by the songwriting duo Age Sten Nilsen and the multi-talented Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse, W.E.T., Nordic Union). They released their debut album, Shanghaied, in 2015 on their own label. Teaming up with former TNT and Jack In The Box bassist Victor Cito Borge, keysman Lasse Finbråten (Circus Maximus), skinsman Magnus Ulfstedt (Eclipse), and the exceptional guitar player Jon Pettersen, Ammunition has made a name for themselves as an incredible live act.

Åge Sten Nilsen states: "We formed this band to enjoy making the music we love and have a real good time. And I really think this album reflects just that! It was fun and easy to write and record... and it's simply enjoyable to listen to. As a rock producer Erik Mårtensson has proven that he's one of the best around for many years. But I think on this album he has reached an even higher level.... If you’re into physics you'd love to be on Einstein’s team. I'm into rock music, and I'm on Erik’s team... pretty much the same!"

The first taste of music from this self-titled album was released earlier in 2017. "Wrecking Crew" (written by Nilsen and Mårtensson) landed on top of the Norwegian charts, taking Ammunition to the Norwegian Eurovision grand finale where they reached an astonishing second place. The full length, original version of the song will be included on the forthcoming album, produced and mixed by the band's guitar player and co-writer, Erik Mårtensson.

A Limited Edition 180g grey vinyl version of the album is available only on the Frontiers' webstore, limited to 100 copies worldwide. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Time"

"Freedom Finder"

"Virtual Reality Boy"

"Gung Ho (I Told You So)"

"Eye For An Eye"

"Tear Your City Down"

"Caveman"

"Wrecking Crew"

"Miss Summertime"

"Bad Bones"

"Klondike"

"Gung Ho (I Told You So)":

"Freedom Finder" video:

Lineup:

Age Sten Nilsen - lead and backing vocals

Erik Martensson - guitars, backing vocals

Victor Cito Borge - bass

Jon Pettersen - guitars

Lasse Finbråten - keyboards

Magnus Ulfstedt - drums