AMON AMARTH Announce North American Dates For Berserker World Tour; ARCH ENEMY, AT THE GATES, GRAND MAGUS To Support
April 15, 2019, 33 minutes ago
"Berserkers! We're raiding North America this September & October with our friends Arch Enemy, At The Gates and Grand Magus," states a message from Sweden's Amon Amarth. "Come fight and feast with us and earn your seat in the great golden hall. Pre-sale & VIP Bundles are available starting tomorrow. Tickets on-sale Friday, April 19 here."
Dates:
Sepember
26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
30 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
October
1 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
7 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theater
9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
16 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
Amon Amarth will release their new album, Berserker, on May 3rd via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order here.
Berserker was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Stone Sour).
Tracklisting:
"Fafner's Gold"
"Crack The Sky"
"Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor"
"Shield Wall"
"Valkyria"
"Raven's Flight"
"Ironside"
"The Berserker At Stamford Bridge"
"We Can Set Our Sails"
"When Once Again"
"Wings Of Eagles"
"Into The Dark"
"Raven's Flight" video: