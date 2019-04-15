AMON AMARTH Announce North American Dates For Berserker World Tour; ARCH ENEMY, AT THE GATES, GRAND MAGUS To Support

"Berserkers! We're raiding North America this September & October with our friends Arch Enemy, At The Gates and Grand Magus," states a message from Sweden's Amon Amarth. "Come fight and feast with us and earn your seat in the great golden hall. Pre-sale & VIP Bundles are available starting tomorrow. Tickets on-sale Friday, April 19 here."

Dates:

Sepember

26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

30 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

October

1 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

7 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theater

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

16 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

Amon Amarth will release their new album, Berserker, on May 3rd via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order here.

Berserker was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Stone Sour).

Tracklisting:

"Fafner's Gold"

"Crack The Sky"

"Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor"

"Shield Wall"

"Valkyria"

"Raven's Flight"

"Ironside"

"The Berserker At Stamford Bridge"

"We Can Set Our Sails"

"When Once Again"

"Wings Of Eagles"

"Into The Dark"

"Raven's Flight" video: