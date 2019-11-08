AMON AMARTH Announce Official Tattoo Pop-Up Studio For U.K. Shows

Heavy metal Vikings Amon Amarth have shared a message with fans online, inviting them to visit an official tattoo pop-up studio before each UK headline show, to get inked with a range of Amon Amarth tattoos in conjunction with Old Sarum Tattoo.

The message reads:

"UK Berserkers! Prepare for the feasting halls before the show. For the first time on UK soil we are bringing the official Amon Amarth Tattoo Shop! Sacrifice your skin with an invasion tattoo, bring your clan and drinking horns to toast the gods. All feasting halls open at 12 noon, your place in Valhalla awaits!

“Our feasting halls can be found at:

Nov 28 - Birmingham - The Flapper (Kingston Row, B1 2NU)

Nov 29 - Manchester - Jimmy's (12 Newton Street, M1 2AN)

Nov 30 - London - Hard Rock Cafe London (150 Old Park Lane, W1K 1QZ)

All tattoos can be done in black & grey or colour, and any enquiries should be directed to Old Sarum Tattoo.”

A sampling of the tattoos that will be available:

The tour dates, with special guests Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy, are as follows:

November

28 – Birmingham – O2 Academy

29 – Manchester – O2 Apollo

30 – London, O2 Brixton Academy