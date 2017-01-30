AMON AMARTH Announces US Tour With GOATWHORE

After touring the world this past year in support of their new album, Jomsviking, Amon Amarth will head back out on the road this spring for a US tour with Goatwhore. Starting April 30th, the trek also features select appearances by Amon Amarth at some of the nation's premier music festivals: Welcome To Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Dark Lord Day, Northern Invasion, and Rock On The Range.

Amon Amarth comments: "United States! We return to your lands this spring and we will raid and plunder your little cities as we please. For the first time we will be sailing our longships towards the curious native celebrations called The Loudest Month (Welcome To Rockville, Northern Invasion, Carolina Rebellion & Rock On The Range) where we will sack and burn them to the ground and feast on the spoils. Our good friends in the almighty Goatwhore will be joining us on this voyage on all headline shows. You have been warned."

Goatwhore's Ben Falgoust (vocals) adds: "We are looking forward to hitting the road with Amon Amarth and playing some raw as fuck metal for you people. Show up with your anger and let's make some chaos happen. I know you all need to vent some issues. Let's do it together and crush the opposition. I also hope by the end of this tour I can try to be as cool as Joe Grindo from Theories."

Tour dates:

April

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

May

1 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

4 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre

5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion *

6 - Richmond, VA - The National

8 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

9 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

13 - Chicago, IL - Dark Lord Day *

14 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion *

16 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

17 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

19 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

20 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range *

* - Amon Amarth only