AMON AMARTH, BLIND GUARDIAN, EISBRECHER To Headline Summer Breeze Open Air 2021; 33 Acts Announced

Headliners Amon Amarth, Blind Guardian, Eisbrecher are three of the 33 acts just confirmed for the 2021 edition of Summer Breeze Open Air, scheduled to take place in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, from August 18th to 21st.

Confirmed acts so far: Amon Amarth, Blind Guardian, Eisbrecher, Saltatio Mortis, Within Temptation, Alestorm, Wardruna, Gloryhammer, I Prevail, Dark Tranquillity, Bury Tomorrow, Finntroll, While She Sleeps, Ensiferum, Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen and Fiddler's Green.







The 2020 edition of the annual Summer Breeze festival was sadly cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For tickets and more info visit Summer-breeze.de.



